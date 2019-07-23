Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Position; Kronos International (KRO) Sentiment Is 1.5

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 3.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 52,050 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd holds 1.31 million shares with $247.91M value, down from 1.36M last quarter. Apple Inc now has $959.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $208.61. About 15.84M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 01/05/2018 – APPLE PAY COMING IN MONTHS TO NORWAY, POLAND, AND UKRAINE; 14/03/2018 – Business Insider: France said it will sue Google and Apple for ‘abusive trade practices’; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 28/05/2018 – APPLE TO ADOPT OLED FOR ALL NEW IPHONE MODELS IN 2019: ETNEWS; 25/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: GDPR Makes Its EU Debut, Apple’s `Big Win’; 26/04/2018 – Analyst cuts profit forecasts for Apple due to ‘materially weaker’ iPhone demand; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter

Kronos International Inc (KRO) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 54 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 36 decreased and sold stakes in Kronos International Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 23.24 million shares, down from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Kronos International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 26 Increased: 37 New Position: 17.

More notable recent Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kaman Corporation (KAMN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Venator Evaluating Feasible Options On TiO2 Pricing And Pori Capex Spending – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KRONOS Worldwide declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Green Square Capital Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. for 90,246 shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 69,171 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clark Estates Inc Ny has 0.5% invested in the company for 232,000 shares. The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Management N.V. has invested 0.47% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 758,323 shares.

Analysts await Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 41.79% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.67 per share. KRO’s profit will be $45.21M for 8.89 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Kronos Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. It has a 9.77 P/E ratio. The firm also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications.

The stock increased 2.06% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 97,168 shares traded. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) has declined 44.17% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder’s Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos; 12/03/2018 – TIMING: KRONOS INC SETS LENDER CALL 1PM ET TODAY VIA NOMURA; 19/03/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE, ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q TIO2 PRICING CHANGE +27%; 12/04/2018 – Kronos Recognized for Leadership in Customer Success; 16/05/2018 – REG-KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q Net $70.7M; 05/03/2018 Mackenzie Health Selects Workforce Dimensions from Kronos to Engage Employees in a Smart Hospital Setting; 22/05/2018 – Forbes Names Kronos One of Top Three Places to Work in Software; 15/05/2018 – Kronos Simplifies Payroll for Organizations of All Sizes

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. Another trade for 1,521 shares valued at $255,087 was sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) stake by 4,799 shares to 28,065 valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) stake by 20,860 shares and now owns 79,171 shares. Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 1,389 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP owns 22,601 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bridges Mngmt invested 4.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). James Research reported 134,997 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Tru Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 35,008 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Advisors Lc has 4.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Appleton Partners Ma holds 3.67% or 145,872 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 1.13M shares. First Dallas Securities holds 2,727 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Livingston Gru Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) invested 3.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oak Ridge Invests Lc holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 247,157 shares. Systematic Mngmt Lp invested in 0.03% or 3,900 shares. Covington Cap reported 190,230 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg reported 4.41 million shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 2.43 million shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.60 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.