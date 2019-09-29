Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Trimmed Fair Isaac (FICO) Holding By $5.75 Million; Dsp Group (DSPG) Shorts Lowered By 23.51%

Dsp Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSPG) had a decrease of 23.51% in short interest. DSPG’s SI was 148,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 23.51% from 194,000 shares previously. With 161,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Dsp Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSPG)’s short sellers to cover DSPG’s short positions. The SI to Dsp Group Inc’s float is 0.72%. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.99. About 33,709 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 31.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 21/05/2018 – DSP Group to Participate at the 46th Annual Cowen and Company Technology, Media and Telecom Conference; 11/04/2018 – DSP Group Launches Production-Ready Module for Industrial IoT Applications; 17/05/2018 – Boston Biomedical, Inc. Announces Presentations for Investigational Agents Napabucasin and DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*) to be Feat; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and AI Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 07/05/2018 – Blackrock to Sell Stake in Indian Joint Venture to DSP; 22/05/2018 – Tremor Video DSP and Cuebiq Exclusively Partner for lndustry’s First Geo-Behavioral Targeting on Connected TV

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) stake by 13.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 18,300 shares as Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)’s stock rose 28.25%. The Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd holds 115,909 shares with $36.40M value, down from 134,209 last quarter. Fair Isaac Corp now has $8.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.86% or $18.61 during the last trading session, reaching $298.98. About 331,286 shares traded or 31.30% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.57, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold DSP Group, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 16.33 million shares or 4.57% more from 15.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0% or 20,907 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 57,592 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 30,501 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 40,100 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited accumulated 0% or 690 shares. Laurion Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 10,055 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De owns 45,982 shares. Awm Investment Communications reported 1.03% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Pub Sector Pension Board owns 41,418 shares. 26,209 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc. Boston Prns holds 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) or 64,900 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 430 shares. Pdts Prtn Limited Com owns 11,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eam Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.41% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Heartland owns 293,970 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio.

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. The company has market cap of $320.68 million. It operates through three divisions: Home, Office, and Mobile. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30 million for 54.96 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Management holds 2,734 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd holds 704 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc reported 2,098 shares stake. Partner Inv Management LP invested in 1,761 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 770 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 152,010 shares. Charles Schwab Invest stated it has 205,780 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aqr Limited Liability Co accumulated 323,524 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Pnc Fin Grp Inc Inc holds 17,635 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James has 2,300 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Ww Asset Management, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,650 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.05 million shares. 47 are held by Kings Point.

