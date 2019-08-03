Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Trimmed By $1.23 Million Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake; Carlson Capital LP Has Lowered Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Position

Carlson Capital LP decreased Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) stake by 60.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carlson Capital LP sold 166,150 shares as Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)’s stock rose 11.79%. The Carlson Capital LP holds 109,125 shares with $12.92M value, down from 275,275 last quarter. Vulcan Matls Co now has $18.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 573,392 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 2.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 45,527 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd holds 1.88 million shares with $51.84M value, down from 1.92M last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $273.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 56.50 million shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 03/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America tech officer says; 15/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – resTORbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Britain’s G4S looks beyond small change in cash revolution; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – American Renal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 10.64 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wood. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck stake by 80,700 shares to 136,100 valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) stake by 4,597 shares and now owns 19,998 shares. Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital owns 217,978 shares. Old Dominion holds 54,377 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Check Management Incorporated Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11,394 shares. Private Asset Management stated it has 732,176 shares or 3.6% of all its holdings. Pentwater Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 75,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 13.89M were accumulated by Prudential Public Ltd Co. Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Limited Com reported 222,292 shares stake. 56,633 were reported by Ar Asset Management. Park Circle Company owns 0.22% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11,000 shares. Burns J W invested in 78,774 shares. First Business Finance Service Inc has invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Blue Fin Capital reported 1.04% stake. Oakworth Cap reported 19,776 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Sarasin & Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sigma Inv Counselors owns 8,654 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $226.21M for 20.13 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Vulcan Materials had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 26 by Longbow. Goldman Sachs upgraded Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $140 target.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vulcan Materials Co (Holding Co) (VMC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Invsts (Uk) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.05% stake. Monetary Mngmt Inc reported 1,200 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc accumulated 389,943 shares. Scout Invests Incorporated reported 153,154 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 14,326 shares. Fmr Limited holds 1.04 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 119,658 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 3,548 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.05% or 1,869 shares. Alyeska Investment Gp Limited Partnership stated it has 4,587 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gamco Et Al invested in 50,900 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 82,986 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability reported 19,128 shares.