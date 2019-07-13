Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Stake in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Increased as Market Valuation Rose; As Aes (AES) Share Price Declined, Gateway Advisory Decreased Its Holding by $380,592

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 2.85 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 13/03/2018 – Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp: Committed to Achieving Investment-Grade Credit Metrics by 2019; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q EBITDA $208M, EST. $200.7M; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ePRIME:Feasibility Study of Patient-Reported AEs in Early Phase Trials; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET INCOME R$54.8M, EST. R$95.0M; 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 3,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,549 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 million, up from 25,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $292.16. About 540,579 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Comm Of Vermont invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Tarbox Family Office has 11 shares. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 509,145 shares. 3,873 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Contravisory has invested 1.78% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 0.28% or 482,006 shares. Geode Ltd stated it has 1.14 million shares. Element Lc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 55,716 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 1,051 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Lc has 108,674 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associates holds 0.02% or 45,085 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP invested in 0% or 3,301 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 9,280 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 20,676 shares in its portfolio.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 12,890 shares to 101,398 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,172 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Capital Ltd Company invested in 111,455 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 5.48 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd Liability holds 0.23% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 3.72 million shares. 1.04M are owned by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Pnc Fin Service Inc invested in 0% or 216,305 shares. Creative Planning reported 10,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 15.47M shares stake. Element Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 190,331 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru holds 0.21% or 375,118 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Atria Ltd Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Horizon Invs Lc invested in 11,562 shares. Pggm Invests invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).