Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Stake In Dte Energy Co (DTE) Was Has Increased; Ghp Investment Advisors Has Lowered California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Holding by $4.06 Million

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 20,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,171 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 58,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $130.4. About 530,067 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 12/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC opens docket for Consumers, DTE, I&M to file electric distribution plans for public review; 18/04/2018 – LARA: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates DTE Electric Co.’s $525MM Mtge Bonds ‘A+’; Outlook Negative; 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – NextEnergy Partners with DTE Energy, Consumers Energy on Advanced Lighting Controls Summit; 27/04/2018 – Michigan approves DTE plan to build $1 bln natgas power plant; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – OPERATING EARNINGS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $342 MILLION, OR $1.91 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20062 – DTE Gas Company – Prehearing May 1, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $10.4 BLN FOR 2018-2022 PERIOD FOR DTE ELECTRIC; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. It closed at $50.94 lastly. It is down 29.15% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP- BOARD DETERMINED THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT RISK” CAL WATER’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD NOT CLOSE IN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BLN INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 30/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REQUESTS RATE DECREASES DUE TO TAX LAW; 27/03/2018 – Willows Fifth-Graders Win 2018 Cal Water H2O Challenge Grand Prize; 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE; 08/03/2018 CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP CWT.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $34; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – CALIFORNIA WATER IS CONFIDENT OF ITS ABILITY TO OBTAIN TIMELY REGULATORY APPROVAL AND TO FINANCE TRANSACTION

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 15,499 shares to 29,566 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 77,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. Shares for $1.31 million were sold by ANDERSON GERARD M on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,666 shares to 40,095 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 16,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS).

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CWT’s profit will be $17.81M for 34.42 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -331.25% EPS growth.