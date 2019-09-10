Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Raised Its Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $5.28 Million as Share Price Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Iowa State Bank Has Lifted Its Stake

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 114,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.75 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.15. About 3.27M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company's stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.29% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $38.15. About 8.85 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

