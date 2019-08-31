Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Raised Its Autonation (AN) Holding by $2.21 Million as Share Price Rose; Bp Plc Has Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) Position as Share Value Rose

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 823.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 63,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 70,920 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 7,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 431,036 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 333,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Galler Says Markets Stay Volatile Until Year’s End (Video); 19/04/2018 – Housing Wire: JPMorgan Chase significantly expanding in Washington, D.C. area; 14/05/2018 – Altice USA Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – REG-J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. 2017 Annual Report; 22/03/2018 – Dimon pay day means a year’s wages for typical JPMorgan staff; 30/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan raises U.S. 2nd qtr GDP view to 2.75 percent; 23/03/2018 – InsideBitcoins: JPMorgan’s Quorum Blockchain May Become Its Own Company, Sources Say -; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford stated it has 1.39M shares. West Family Invests accumulated 0.12% or 4,710 shares. James Invest Research Inc holds 1.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 265,532 shares. M stated it has 58,883 shares. Cincinnati Insurance has invested 5.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Southeast Asset Advsrs has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aureus Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.43% or 32,191 shares. Stillwater Advsrs Ltd holds 3.18% or 144,033 shares in its portfolio. Verity And Verity reported 2.47% stake. Moreno Evelyn V has invested 2.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pittenger And Anderson invested 0.36% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Iowa Natl Bank invested 2.64% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc holds 5.03% or 66,112 shares in its portfolio. Bowen Hanes & owns 1.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 233,183 shares. Rothschild Capital Limited Co invested 5.82% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 99,000 shares to 162,000 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 443,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.60 billion for 11.30 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 183,964 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Amer Group reported 114,926 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 59,793 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 3.19M shares. Pinnacle Fin has 660 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Finance holds 330,517 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Centurylink Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.46% or 31,357 shares. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 37,560 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 97,981 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 2,384 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 756,603 were reported by Check Cap Mgmt Ca. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 488 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.68 million activity.