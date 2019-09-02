Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Position In Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Was Has Increased; As Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Stock Rose, Douglass Winthrop Advisors Raised Its Stake by $2.04 Million

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 8,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 297,002 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.17 million, up from 288,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 799,885 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 27,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 694,404 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.33M, up from 666,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 2.22 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality

