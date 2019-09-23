Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Position in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; Portland General Electric Co. (POR) Holder Oberweis Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $588,600 as Share Price Rose

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Co. (POR) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 14,350 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, down from 25,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Portland General Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.57. About 4,659 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 35.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 18,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 32,506 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01 million, down from 50,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $218.8. About 25,639 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. by 24,800 shares to 215,920 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 123,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Bandwidth Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold POR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.17 million shares or 0.59% less from 80.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.02% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 391,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal General Group Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 570,540 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares stated it has 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Credit Suisse Ag has 75,325 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 1.10M shares. Lord Abbett Company Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.34 million shares. West Coast Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 83,506 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Clarivest Asset Ltd Company accumulated 0.13% or 123,700 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp accumulated 120 shares. Texas-based Next Financial Gru Inc has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). State Street Corporation invested in 0.01% or 2.02M shares. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc holds 836,977 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap reported 5,280 shares.

Analysts await Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. POR’s profit will be $47.37M for 26.68 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Portland General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.29% EPS growth.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 44.84 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 109,992 shares to 131,696 shares, valued at $36.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 28,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

