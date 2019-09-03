Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Maintains Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM); Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holder Highland Capital Management LP Raised Its Position

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 63,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.03. About 180,038 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 68,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 237,344 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.59M, up from 168,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $153.51. About 2.25 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pension has invested 0.41% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Morgan Stanley holds 13.37M shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Blair William & Il has invested 0.92% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Atlas Browninc accumulated 0.36% or 3,168 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 231,738 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 245,766 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 75,125 shares. Falcon Edge Capital Lp has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Strategy Asset Managers Lc reported 72 shares stake. D E Shaw And Incorporated reported 1,650 shares. 322,839 are held by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Company. Federated Incorporated Pa accumulated 1.18 million shares. 36,936 are held by Oakbrook Invests Llc. Seatown Pte Ltd reported 10,200 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 1.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 334,986 shares.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6,600 shares to 81,637 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 37,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,778 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 904,778 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has 14,458 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Financial owns 17,409 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.05% or 401,241 shares. 624,804 are held by Fiera Cap Corporation. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 27,786 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Peavine Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.23% or 13,043 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 879,515 shares. 1.95M are owned by Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 118,032 were reported by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Company. The California-based Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Inc has invested 0.21% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Penn Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.4% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). France-based Natixis has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 14,000 shares to 53,000 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (Call) (NYSE:DE).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.