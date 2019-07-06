Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Maintains Stake in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP); As Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Has Lowered Its Holding

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 68.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 61,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,803 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.80 million, up from 90,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $89.84. About 1.67 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 217,675 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49 million, down from 227,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 803,489 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTEREST STANDARD TO; 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS PROBING IF THOSE PACTS ARE PREDATORY MORTGAGE LENDING; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q Net $666M; 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northrock Partners Limited Liability Company invested in 119,325 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Mngmt reported 30,036 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 97,771 shares. 530,958 are owned by Amp Capital Investors Limited. Synovus Fincl has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.2% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Atwood Palmer Inc holds 0.07% or 5,650 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Co has 0.01% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 22,223 shares. Westpac Banking Corp reported 49,674 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legacy Private Trust Company stated it has 2,735 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Farmers Bancorp stated it has 1,619 shares. 6,108 were accumulated by Checchi Cap Advisers Llc. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 100 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 141,743 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 3,000 shares to 4,100 shares, valued at $505,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 14,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,472 shares, and cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AEP Subsidiary Public Service Company of Oklahoma to Redeem Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Electric Power plans to sell 14M equity units – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 U.S. Stocks to Buy With Limited Trade War Exposure – Investorplace.com” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, up 10.99% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.91 per share. DFS’s profit will be $686.30M for 9.46 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover Financial Is A Cheaper Way To Invest In The Payments Processing Industry – Seeking Alpha” on January 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Discover Building SRC Components for Release Later This Year, Supports Latest Specs and Payment Icon from EMVCo – Business Wire” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Arista Networks Inc (ANET) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. Discover – Motley Fool” published on January 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Graseck boosts Discover Financial bull case – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 46,849 shares. Quantum Capital Management accumulated 18,015 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 63,999 shares. Strs Ohio holds 105,445 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 6,472 are held by Eastern Bank & Trust. Ftb, Tennessee-based fund reported 5,055 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Tompkins Corporation holds 0.04% or 2,700 shares. Davenport & Co Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,728 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability reported 29,081 shares stake. Raymond James Associates accumulated 476,646 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.08% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 13,573 shares. Victory Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 224,992 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 66,814 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.44% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).