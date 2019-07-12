Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Its Position in American Tower New (AMT) by $464,329; As Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Resolution Capital LTD Raised Its Stake

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) by 24.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 642,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.05 million, up from 2.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Healthcare Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.54. About 192,994 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 14.26% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q EPS 7c; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 02/04/2018 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: B. Douglas Whitman II to Serve as SVP, Finance & Treasurer, Effective April 1; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Dividend; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY REVENUES $112.1 MLN VS $104.6 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporate, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HR); 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: Whitman Had Served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Declares Dividend of 30c

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 2,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,862 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.50M, down from 96,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.77. About 537,863 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 4.30 million shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $229.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 68,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold HR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 118.96 million shares or 0.23% more from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset holds 0% or 21,200 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res holds 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 43,600 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 381,113 shares. Prudential has invested 0% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.01% or 2,919 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) or 44,849 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company holds 16,393 shares. 102 are owned by Moody Natl Bank Trust Division. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 121,860 shares. Daiwa Inc accumulated 20,500 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 0% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Profund Advsr Lc invested in 0.03% or 20,369 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 38,697 shares. Huntington Bank holds 4,193 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Ltd Company stated it has 29,316 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 20,860 shares to 79,171 shares, valued at $9.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 59,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Community Healthcare Tr Inc.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. On Friday, January 18 Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 51,203 shares. 3,050 shares were sold by Lara Gustavo, worth $503,250.

