Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding by $538,920 as Market Value Declined; Unilever Plc (UL) Market Valuation Declined While Sather Financial Group Lifted Its Holding

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 3,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 427,401 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.91 million, down from 431,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $124.63. About 2.99 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 34 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar names National Grid’s Andrew Bonfield as CFO; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 10.78 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 5,110 shares to 29,610 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

