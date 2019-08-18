Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Lifted Its Smith A O (AOS) Stake by $2.63 Million; Career Education (CECO) Shareholder Kenmare Capital Partners Trimmed Holding by $697,328

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 49,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 227,135 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.11 million, up from 177,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 2.10 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 607,517 shares traded or 9.47% up from the average. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO); 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 9,881 shares to 114,996 shares, valued at $9.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,092 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).