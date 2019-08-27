Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Lifted Hcp (HCP) Position by $1.44 Million as Stock Price Rose; Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Holding Held by Continental Advisors Llc

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 22.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 31,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 171,243 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.48% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 39.27 million shares traded or 83.80% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 13/03/2018 – #3 Teva calls off CGRP drug discovery and development pact, returns preclinical asset to Sosei @AmberTongPW; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 090713 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 23/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday it could launch its migraine treatment as soon as mid-September, after an initial delay; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH – AGREEMENT TO RELEASE TEVA FROM OUTSTANDING OBLIGATIONS PURSUANT TO 2012 AGREEMENT CONCERNING TRANSFER OF CO’S RIGHTS IN AND TO PRIDOPIDINE; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S RESTRUCTURING IS A LITTLE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: SCHULTZ; 15/05/2018 – After-hours buzz: TEVA, MON, MU & more; 23/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI® IN UNITED ST; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction With Teva and Announces Preferred Shr Exchange Agreement With BVF Partners L.P; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202897 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 02/04/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Rises For 2nd Wk, Aubagio Advances: MS

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 9.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 46,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 525,925 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46M, up from 479,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 1.62M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (Call) (NYSE:CAH) by 14,300 shares to 10,700 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,828 shares, and cut its stake in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP).

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chesapeake Energy, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and GreenSky Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open 08/27: (CAL) (JILL) (MO) Higher (SJM) (PM) (RRGB) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teva launches generic EpiPen Jr in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bausch Health (BHC) agreed to resolve outstanding intellectual property litigation with Teva (TEVA) regarding APRISO – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Teva Pharmaceutical Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 13,681 shares to 155,028 shares, valued at $11.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,382 shares, and cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).