Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Increases Position in Target (TGT); Applied Materials (AMAT) Stake Increased by Blume Capital Management Inc

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 5,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 135,975 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, up from 130,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.53. About 4.73 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 88.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 8.33 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 5,545 shares to 42,914 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,638 shares, and cut its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF).

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Global Timber (WOOD) by 43,335 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $64,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) by 86,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).