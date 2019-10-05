Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Increases Holding in Symantec (SYMC); Broadfin Capital Has Raised Holding in Mirati Therapeutics (Call) (MRTX) by $5.35 Million

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 15.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 16,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 120,522 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 104,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 2.51 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85; 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018; 14/05/2018 – Symantec executives hosted a conference call on Monday and failed to do little more than address the concern on everyone’s minds: the investigation announced last week; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says It Has Contacted SEC Regarding Investigation; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY ENTERPRISE SECURITY IMPLIED BILLINGS NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE $609 MLN VS $656 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Symantec recoups some losses ahead of investor call to address audit; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ALL DISCRETIONARY & PERFORMANCE BASED COMPENSATION FOR NAMED EXECS ON HOLD PENDING OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION-CEO, CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Symantec and NTT Security Announce Planned Strategic Partnership to Securely Manage Web Applications; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Reveals Little on Call to Discuss Investigation

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) (MRTX) by 35.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 51,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.60M, up from 148,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $73.55. About 719,509 shares traded or 38.84% up from the average. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 44,938 shares to 141,142 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,916 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

Since July 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $77.64 million activity. 725,008 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares with value of $71.27M were sold by Boxer Capital – LLC.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $459.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 866,114 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,300 shares, and cut its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX).

