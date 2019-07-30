Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Increases Holding in Duke Energy New (DUK); Intel (INTC) Holder Braun Stacey Associates Cut Position by $406,669

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 7,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 303,702 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31 million, down from 311,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 21.90 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17%; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.06B; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 4,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 214,192 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.28 million, up from 209,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 2.39M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,009 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 0.25% or 4,905 shares. 47,912 were accumulated by Park Corp Oh. Colonial Trust invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Putnam Invests Lc owns 113,874 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Calamos Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 190,290 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Blair William Co Il invested 0.06% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Community Bank & Trust Of Raymore has invested 0.62% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Ancora Advisors invested 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Rothschild Invest Corp Il holds 35,274 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 312 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 3.77M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Marco Invest holds 1% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 59,673 shares. Salem Management Inc has invested 0.12% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Opus Investment Management has invested 1.09% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 33,674 shares to 86,358 shares, valued at $15.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,149 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Duke Energy to offer Bloom Energy distributed fuel cell technology to customers – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Duke Energy a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $79,056 activity.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Intel, Twitter And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 26 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Intel Stock About to Get Burned by Microsoft? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 23, 2019 : SNAP, CZR, PFE, QQQ, AVP, BAC, FDC, T, HBAN, INTC, BCRX, IGOV – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time to Buy Nvidia Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL) by 9,343 shares to 114,019 shares, valued at $18.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp Com (NYSE:BSX) by 41,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MU).