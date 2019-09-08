Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Increased Its Western Un Co (WU) Stake by $661,320 as Market Value Rose; Temasek Holdings Private LTD Has Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $235.51 Million; Shares Declined

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 1.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 26.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76B, down from 27.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 46.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 36,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 115,073 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 78,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 3.66 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn invested in 30,691 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc invested in 0.04% or 53.36 million shares. Farmers And Merchants Inc holds 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 284 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp stated it has 16,257 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.03% or 691,209 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 178,596 shares. The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gru has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Two Sigma Lc has 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 402,557 shares stake. Earnest Ptnrs Lc holds 220 shares. United Fincl Advisers Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 55,702 shares. Long Road Counsel Lc invested in 38,696 shares or 0.44% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Horizon Invests Limited Company has invested 0.1% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Hightower Advisors Ltd owns 44,469 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “At US$19.41, Is It Time To Put The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union and TRUE North Simplify Tuition Payments – Financial Post” with publication date: September 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 20,898 shares to 180,903 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 52,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11B for 36.21 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.