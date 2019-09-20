Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Increased Its Equity Residential (EQR) Position by $511,350 as Share Price Rose; Geo Group (Put) (GEO) Holder Muzinich & Company Boosted Stake

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (GEO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 719,657 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 6,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 312,788 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.75 million, up from 305,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 1.06M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $481.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 284,768 shares to 3.30M shares, valued at $59.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 56,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,075 shares, and cut its stake in Tcg Bdc Inc.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 19,457 shares to 63,152 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 62,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,024 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 961,997 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. 5,969 were reported by Creative Planning. Goodwin Daniel L owns 26,114 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,315 shares. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 10.67 million shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 6,666 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Colony Grp Limited Com owns 8,571 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 45,000 shares. 63 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,064 shares or 0% of the stock. 294,027 were reported by Toronto Dominion Bancorp. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.09% or 621,494 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 225,000 shares.

