Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Increased Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Holding by $360,360; Davis-Rea LTD Upped Raytheon Co. (RTN) Position

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $173.51. About 1.52M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 40.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 20,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,018 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 48,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 1.02 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – NO CASH WILL BE EXCHANGED BETWEEN PARTIES AS PART OF DEAL; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON SENIOR SHARES ISSUED BY FIDC MERCANTIS AUTO PEçAS FOLLOWING THE EXTENTION OF THE REVOLVING PERIOD AND OTHER AMENDMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Segment Operating Income $281M; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Original Equipment Unit Volume Fell 4%; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281560 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER BEAUMONT CHEMICAL PLANT; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire, Bridgestone Americas, to Form Tire Distribution Joint Venture in U.S; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Shares for $752,828 were sold by Jimenez Frank R. 3,501 shares were sold by Wood Michael J, worth $643,693 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 5,775 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 99,277 shares. Vigilant Limited Liability Corp invested in 73,804 shares. Sunbelt stated it has 2,971 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management owns 21,424 shares. Cadinha And Lc stated it has 13,165 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Zweig invested in 1.17% or 57,653 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 1,100 shares. Heritage Investors Corporation holds 23,852 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Garrison Bradford And Associates Incorporated holds 2,700 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Quantum Cap Management invested in 0.5% or 5,135 shares. 6,942 are owned by L S Advisors Inc. Winfield Associates invested in 1.37% or 14,153 shares. The Massachusetts-based Research And Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 0.16% or 27,172 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should Investors Worry About Defense-Industry Consolidation? – The Motley Fool” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ARRY, RTN, DATA and MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “RAYTHEON COMPANY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Raytheon Company – RTN – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “3 Stocks With High Forward Dividend Yields – GuruFocus.com” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nutritional High Announces Financial Results for 2019 Third Quarter – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Goodyear A Good Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is J2 Global Inc (JCOM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $652,628 activity.