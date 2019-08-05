Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Increased Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) Position by $1.46 Million; Private Advisor Group Maintains Holding in Altria Group (MO)

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) by 142.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 54,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 92,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 37,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 62,885 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500.

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 32,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 278,873 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91 million, up from 246,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 2.58M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 0.01% or 196,597 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 18,089 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Co reported 213,405 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Tudor Invest Et Al invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Metropolitan Life New York invested 0.04% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Arrow Investment Limited Com has invested 0.17% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Mackenzie Financial Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 216,744 shares. Glenmede Na holds 1,566 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 0% or 48 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 12,215 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.17% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Daiwa Securities Gp accumulated 9,400 shares.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 7,785 shares to 29,167 shares, valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 153,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,212 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $45,169 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Invest Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.61% or 51,863 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 59,112 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited accumulated 279,278 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Maverick Cap Ltd has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Convergence Investment Partners Ltd holds 121,509 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr has 104,065 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 810 shares. Jefferies Gru accumulated 908 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6,283 shares. 10,576 are owned by Allen Invest Management. Brown Advisory Securities Lc holds 0.26% or 19,310 shares in its portfolio. Pension Service holds 0.41% or 1.84 million shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Mgmt Mi holds 0.02% or 1,050 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers accumulated 12,248 shares. Citigroup owns 1.44 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

