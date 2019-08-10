Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Increased Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $1.90 Million; Valuation Rose; Dean Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Greenbrier Companies (GBX) as Valuation Declined

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $827.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.48. About 292,571 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 35,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 71,886 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 36,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.94 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 24,851 shares to 19,731 shares, valued at $727,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legacytexas Financial Group by 21,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,950 shares, and cut its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd has 0.26% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Mackenzie Finance reported 0.03% stake. Kennedy Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Moreover, United Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 21,552 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 21,353 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Republic Invest Management has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Comerica Bank has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc has 142,101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bragg Fincl Advsrs owns 0.54% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 129,425 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 45,740 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 49,904 shares in its portfolio.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 1,067 shares to 12,355 shares, valued at $12.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 23,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,496 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Comm, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,964 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 3.98 million shares. 484,222 are held by Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Com. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 25,668 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management reported 254 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt stated it has 1.37M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 6,732 shares. Stifel Financial invested in 76,631 shares. Qs Invsts Lc has 15,528 shares. Conning Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,730 shares. 4,984 are held by Mcf Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. New York-based Grisanti Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 3.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.08% or 34,200 shares. The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

