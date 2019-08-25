Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Increased By $2.20 Million Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding; S Squared Technology Trimmed By $520,000 Its Five9 (FIVN) Holding

S Squared Technology Llc decreased Five9 Inc (FIVN) stake by 22.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S Squared Technology Llc sold 10,000 shares as Five9 Inc (FIVN)’s stock declined 6.80%. The S Squared Technology Llc holds 33,942 shares with $1.79 million value, down from 43,942 last quarter. Five9 Inc now has $3.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 321,527 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 21.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 48,838 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd holds 279,117 shares with $12.71 million value, up from 230,279 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $36.30B valuation. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 7.13 million shares traded or 9.43% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening

Among 2 analysts covering Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Five9 has $7000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 7.78% above currents $62.63 stock price. Five9 had 3 analyst reports since August 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of FIVN in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 1.

Among 7 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Activision Blizzard has $6400 highest and $4300 lowest target. $54.63’s average target is 15.42% above currents $47.33 stock price. Activision Blizzard had 17 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Monday, August 12 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, August 9. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $6400 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.