Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Holds Position in American Intl Group (AIG); Biondo Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Position by $3.21 Million

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 37,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 196,620 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.03 million, up from 159,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $120.86. About 882,531 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 7,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 481,157 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.72M, up from 473,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 1.85M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 271,677 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd owns 3,266 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 0.09% or 638,713 shares. Murphy Management Incorporated has invested 0.31% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0.02% or 60,944 shares. Cheviot Value Management holds 44,573 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,326 shares or 0.01% of the stock. City Hldg owns 650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brave Asset Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Pacific Glob Inv Com has 0.16% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 16,997 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company reported 129,429 shares. Adage Prtn Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.09 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 10.53 million shares. 8,348 were accumulated by Strategic Limited Liability Corporation.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 73,588 shares to 891,064 shares, valued at $90.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,378 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Names Duncan Ellis Head of Retail Property, North America General Insurance – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Finalizing Transition to Affirmative Cyber Coverage Across Global Commercial Lines – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4,445 shares to 60,041 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Exact Sciences Soared 42.8% in January – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Is Up 16.34% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on January 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: EXAS, TIF, PETS – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS): When Will It Breakeven? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.