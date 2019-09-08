Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Holds Holding in American Intl Group (AIG); Microchiptechnology (MCHP) Shareholder M Kraus & Company Raised Its Stake by $488,310 as Share Value Declined

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90.52. About 2.69M shares traded or 13.87% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 09/05/2018 – Microsemi Agrees to Additonal Disclosures Related to Pending Sale to Microchi; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 7,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 481,157 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.72M, up from 473,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 1.85M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd stated it has 5,813 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Ltd reported 14,371 shares stake. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 931,277 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Uss Inv Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.1% or 209,400 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt has 0.11% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 11,394 shares. Cna has 0.68% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 74,881 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0.11% or 48,160 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.03% or 527,703 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa Incorporated invested in 153,591 shares or 0.47% of the stock. City Hldg Co owns 650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited has invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Veritable L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,280 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Liability Corporation, Colorado-based fund reported 158,000 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 14,429 shares to 250,472 shares, valued at $23.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 126,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 662,451 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Finds 5 Top Stocks Mutual Funds Have Loaded Up On – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Finalizing Transition to Affirmative Cyber Coverage Across Global Commercial Lines – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Microchip Technology Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Microchip Technology Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:MCHP) 6.7% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sum Up The Pieces: FXL Could Be Worth $75 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Microchip Tech (MCHP) Down 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 07, 2019.