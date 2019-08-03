Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Holding In Netapp (NTAP) Was Has Raised; Pgt (PGTI) Shareholder Rock Point Advisors Raised Position by $1.82 Million

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 44,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 94,869 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58M, up from 50,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 20.22% or $11.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 17.34 million shares traded or 542.27% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Adj EPS 76c-Adj EPS 82c; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pgt Inc (PGTI) by 105.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 140,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 273,170 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 132,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pgt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $838.45M market cap company. The stock increased 5.58% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 656,188 shares traded or 45.78% up from the average. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 20/04/2018 – PGT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 19/04/2018 – DJ PGT Innovations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGTI); 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 19c

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 7,491 shares to 66,240 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 28,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,425 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NetApp: Don’t Miss The Forest For The Trees – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NetApp (NTAP) Posts Soft Q1 Preliminary Results, Cuts ’20 View – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of September 20th Options Trading For NetApp (NTAP) – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.03 million were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability. Citadel Lc holds 20,856 shares. First Republic Inv Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 29,408 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 10,918 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 3 shares. First LP reported 2.64M shares. Newfocus Fin Gp Limited accumulated 3,619 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 57,543 shares. U S Glob Invsts Inc holds 0.21% or 6,199 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 38,815 shares. Moreover, Trust Of Vermont has 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 196,486 shares for 0% of their portfolio. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Shellback Capital LP has invested 1.65% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). M&R Cap invested in 3,700 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

More notable recent PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PGT Innovations Opens New Multi-Brand Showroom – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “PGT Inc (PGTI) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PGT Innovations to Acquire Western Window Systems to Expand Product Portfolio in Premium Indoor/Outdoor Window and Door Category; Acquisition Also Provides Expansion into New Geographic Markets And Expands Adjusted EBITDA Margins – Business Wire” on July 24, 2018. More interesting news about PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) CEO Jeff Jackson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PGT Innovations’ Luxury Brand Offers the First All-in-One Solution for Impact-Resistant, Keyless-Entry Front Door – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 39 investors sold PGTI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Mgmt Lc stated it has 215,300 shares. Cap Fund owns 10,000 shares. First Advsr LP holds 0% or 112,581 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 20,309 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 62,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 7,765 shares. State Street holds 1.55M shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 83,860 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 44,348 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Charles Schwab Inv Management accumulated 410,410 shares or 0% of the stock. Rice Hall James Assoc Llc reported 0.16% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 188,391 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock has 9.23 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 13,775 shares to 72,970 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 1,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,441 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $157,440 activity. 4,000 PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) shares with value of $58,150 were bought by Feintuch Richard D.