Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Holding in F5 Networks (FFIV) Trimmed by $2.34 Million; Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holding Increased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 16,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 256,187 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44M, up from 239,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.37. About 1.35M shares traded or 22.13% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 49.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 14,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 15,229 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 30,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $128.73. About 551,264 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 24,536 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $25.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 122,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,193 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 EPS, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $128.24 million for 14.63 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.