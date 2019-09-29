Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Upped Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding; Shorts at DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES (DSNY) Lowered By 78.26%

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 4.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 55,953 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd holds 1.21M shares with $51.03M value, up from 1.15 million last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $203.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 01/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Trump doc says Trump bodyguard, lawyer ‘raided’ his office, took medical files; 09/03/2018 – Sharenet: Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is also diversifying into other areas including health care; 25/04/2018 – Comcast internet subscriber growth tops video losses; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 30/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $32.5M VS $33M; 17/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal Celebrates One Million Volunteers During 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 01/05/2018 – Comcast to Participate in MoffettNathanson Investor Conference; 19/04/2018 – Comcast is teaming up with Independence Health Group to launch a new consumer-oriented health-care technology platform; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:DSNY) had a decrease of 78.26% in short interest. DSNY’s SI was 500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 78.26% from 2,300 shares previously. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.0036 during the last trading session, reaching $0.191. About 20,931 shares traded. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops and markets services for the distribution of digital media content over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.10 million. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format. It has a 19.1 P/E ratio. The firm offers Play MPE, a digital distribution service for moving broadcast audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content through the Internet.

More recent Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SHU Portfolio: The Turnaround At Destiny Media Has Legs – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Destiny Media grows revenue, profits in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buying Destiny Media Is A No-Brainer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 17, 2019 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comcast gets new Street-high target – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Stock Reports for Apple, Comcast & Nike – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Are Cable Companies Rendering Roku and Other Streamers Obsolete? – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Comcast’s Giveaway Is Exactly What Steve Jobs Feared – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “Big Disney Competitor Makes a Major Deal with Comcast – International Business Times” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 178,875 were accumulated by Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com. New England Mngmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,646 shares. Grand Jean invested 6.24% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Duncker Streett & accumulated 98,310 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.73% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 21.76 million shares. Cibc World owns 246,484 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Smith Moore And holds 0.13% or 13,516 shares. Fifth Third National Bank reported 1.95M shares. Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.26% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Rockshelter Ltd has invested 1.89% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Pittenger & Anderson, Nebraska-based fund reported 204 shares. 207,000 are owned by Amer Fincl Group. Claar Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 220,000 shares. 105,150 are owned by Boston.