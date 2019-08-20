Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Upped Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding by $486,918; Share Price Rose; As Geo Group New (GEO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Capital Growth Management LP Cut Stake by $760,000

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 3,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 136,439 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.46 million, up from 132,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $144.84. About 968,525 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.91M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.69. About 337,170 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 670,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $36.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Azul S A by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 153,263 shares to 566,741 shares, valued at $28.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,624 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Gsci Commodity I (GSG).

