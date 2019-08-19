Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Stock Value Declined; 13D Management Trimmed Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding by $2.45 Million as Stock Value Rose

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 38,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.41 million, down from 2.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $337.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 10,400 shares to 255,797 shares, valued at $9.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 51,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen And Steers holds 2.02 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 32,146 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 3,225 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 44,930 shares. 632,061 are held by Victory Cap Mngmt Inc. Linscomb & Williams owns 30,375 shares. Napier Park Glob (Us) Limited Partnership holds 15,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 431,109 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 19,044 shares. 56,475 are owned by Pinnacle Associate Limited. Cambridge Rech Advisors invested in 39,871 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs owns 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 104 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company holds 18,537 shares. Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial Advsr stated it has 1.52% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advsr Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 346,923 shares. Capital has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tompkins accumulated 119,077 shares. Conning invested in 922,197 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability holds 312,029 shares. Fil Ltd reported 11.44M shares. Blair William & Co Il invested in 0.44% or 1.34M shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 9,000 shares. 97,910 were accumulated by Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability Company. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 124,163 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 0.59% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Park Avenue Securities Lc has 0.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bluestein R H has 523,211 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 48,838 shares to 279,117 shares, valued at $12.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc by 17,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).