Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Trimmed Position in Pg&E (PCG) as Market Valuation Declined; As Genesco (GCO) Valuation Declined, Landscape Capital Management Upped by $2.18 Million Its Position

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 182.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 48,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.12% . The hedge fund held 75,053 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 26,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $603.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 333,297 shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – GENESCO 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.15, EST. $2.09; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Genesco; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES, INCLUDING SAME STORE SALES AND COMPARABLE E-COMMERCE AND CATALOG SALES INCREASED 1%; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC – FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE ASSUMES COMPARABLE SALES IN FLAT TO POSITIVE 2% RANGE; 07/03/2018 Genesco and Legion to address diverging views in meeting – sources [21:58 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Guidance Assumes Comparable Sales in Flat to Positive 2% Range for the Full Year; 25/04/2018 – Genesco to Boost Board by Two Directors; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Cap; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Adj EPS $2.15; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, MARJORIE L. BOWEN AND JOSHUA E. SCHECHTER

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 74.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 71,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 96,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 3.27M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 28,700 shares to 56,700 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Invt Corp by 150,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 628,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested in 0% or 105 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Llp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Fil holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 284 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc owns 7,980 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.70M shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 250 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has 3.76M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp stated it has 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 943,900 are owned by Pointstate Capital L P. Stonehill Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 35.07% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 25,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 497,294 shares. Earnest Prns Llc owns 255 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Interest Group Inc owns 34,661 shares. Amp Invsts has invested 0.05% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 150,963 shares to 61,920 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asset High Incm Fd I (HIX) by 192,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,185 shares, and cut its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc.