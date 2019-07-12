Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) as Stock Price Declined; Capital Returns Management Maintains Stake in Emc Ins Group (EMCI)

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Emc Ins Group Inc (EMCI) by 52.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 140,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 407,698 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Emc Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $779.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.97. About 169 shares traded. EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) has risen 44.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCI News: 13/03/2018 – SocGen in exclusive talks to buy Commerzbank’s EMC unit -Handelsblatt; 26/03/2018 – VP Lovell Disposes 559 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 16/05/2018 – EMC Insurance Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – VP Jean Disposes 559 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 22/03/2018 – VP Bogart Disposes 418 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 23/04/2018 – BAE Systems and Dell EMC collaborate to offer mission-ready cloud solution for the U.S. Government; 29/05/2018 – Apstra Deployed with Dell EMC and OPX by Awnix in Open IaaS Network Infrastructure in Tier 1 Service Provider Cloud; 06/03/2018 – VP Simonetta Disposes 405 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ EMC Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMCI); 23/05/2018 – O2 EMC Partners with United Renewable Energy™ to Construct a 3.3 MW Solar Project to serve the town of Bedford, VA

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 5,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,112 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 31,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $100.71. About 33,840 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold EMCI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 0.75% more from 5.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Advisors owns 1,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) for 2,397 shares. Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 54,683 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) for 19,300 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 19,828 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 22,371 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Citigroup has invested 0% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Glenmede Trust Na has 38 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management owns 93,575 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bessemer stated it has 14,700 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 30,192 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). American International Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) for 5,894 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 37 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 47,293 shares to 465,718 shares, valued at $20.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fednat Hldg Co by 197,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 626,743 shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 9,500 shares to 44,700 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 128,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).