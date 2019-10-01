Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in Autozone (AZO) by $489,055; Athena Capital Advisors Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $1.18 Million

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 445 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 11,910 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.10 million, down from 12,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1084.62. About 219,699 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 475.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,604 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 12,834 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 2,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $117.69. About 8.98M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News; 02/05/2018 - Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound; 15/05/2018 - Match Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 - VISITPAY - EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK; 14/05/2018 - MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 - JPMorgan International Equity Adds Inditex, Cuts Axa; 22/03/2018 - Jess In Texas: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took home more than $141 million in 2017 after calculating the actual realized; 30/05/2018 - JPMorgan International Value Adds Akzo Nobel; 10/05/2018 - in February, J.P. Morgan said that 99 percent of equities orders were now electronic, which typically are a fraction of the cost to execute; 24/04/2018 - ROTORK PLC ROR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 290P; 13/04/2018 - JPMorgan's Dimon: Global Economy Continues to Do Well

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AutoZone Is A Pretty Good ‘Sit And Do Nothing’ Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “AutoZone (AZO) Q4 Earnings Beat on Higher Commercial Sales – Zacks.com” published on September 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For September 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of AutoZone, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AZO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Sell-Side Raise AutoZone Price Targets Following Big Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 24,760 shares to 360,421 shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 10,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,151 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $442.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 54,200 shares to 108,400 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP) by 27,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,550 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).