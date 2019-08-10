Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Raised W P Carey (WPC) Position; 1 Analysts Covering Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Among 2 analysts covering Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Thor Industries Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. See Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) latest ratings:

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $65 Initiates Coverage On

26/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $85 Maintain

Thor Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.77 billion. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles divisions. It has a 20.76 P/E ratio. The firm offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity. Another trade for 3,545 shares valued at $202,880 was bought by ZIEMER JAMES L.

The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 791,109 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Thor Industries, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Management Com holds 3,744 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. James Inv Rech has 640 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership reported 26,271 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust invested in 1,754 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 35,518 shares stake. Renaissance Technologies Lc owns 167,300 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 4,067 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 24,000 shares. Acg Wealth, Georgia-based fund reported 6,707 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 141,325 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% or 12,997 shares in its portfolio. 110,688 are held by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Thor Industries (THO) Announces Andy Graves as New Independent Chairman – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

