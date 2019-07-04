Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Lowered Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $4.02 Million; Stock Value Rose; All-Stars Investment LTD Holding in Yy (YY) Decreased by $13.02 Million

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,676 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.64 million, down from 107,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $206.04. About 841,111 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein: Brexit Proving Less Drastic than Expected; 07/03/2018 – Drummond hires Goldman to float possible Colombia sale to investors; 27/04/2018 – BI Nordic: Goldman Sachs is battling to contain a rare but contagious flare up of mumps on the trading floor; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 19/03/2018 – Germany Names Goldman’s Kukies to Deputy Finance Post on Europe; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 80C/SHR FROM 75C, EST. 80C; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 21/05/2018 – Goldman: Don’t worry about rising interest rates until the 10-year yield hits 4%; 07/03/2018 – Advent to seek buyer for conveyor belt firm Ammeraal Beltech; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS GLOBAL GROWTH SEEMS COORDINATED

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $70.74. About 838,023 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Strategies holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 24 shares. Donald Smith Incorporated holds 33,270 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Arcadia Investment Management Corporation Mi owns 500 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc has 3,683 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0% or 29 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Mngmt has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,000 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 727 shares stake. Rnc Capital Ltd Liability owns 18,025 shares. 7,236 are held by Bbva Compass Bank Incorporated. Fiera Cap invested in 2,264 shares or 0% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.13% or 7,978 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited stated it has 36,951 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.66% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Delphi Ma has invested 1.27% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Principal Financial Group Inc accumulated 496,092 shares.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 19,349 shares to 138,198 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 380,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Godaddy Inc.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91 billion for 9.87 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

