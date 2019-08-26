Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Lowered By $378,000 Its Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Position; Yum Brands (YUM)’s Sentiment Is 0.93

Yum Brands Inc (YUM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 293 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 316 cut down and sold holdings in Yum Brands Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 218.50 million shares, down from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Yum Brands Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 41 Reduced: 275 Increased: 202 New Position: 91.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) stake by 49.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 7,000 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd holds 7,136 shares with $387,000 value, down from 14,136 last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont now has $98.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.02. About 346,345 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38 billion for 10.39 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Things Investors Should Look for When TD Bank (TSX:TD) Releases Earnings Next Month – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 28, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Millennials: This 1 Stock Is All You Need to Start Investing – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 25, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Which Stock Should You Buy: TD Bank (TSX:TD) or RBC (TSX:RY)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Is it Safe to Buy Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) Stock Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Revealed: The Best Bank to Buy This Earnings Season – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 103,191 shares to 649,348 valued at $173.04M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 34,518 shares and now owns 231,806 shares. Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) was raised too.

Clenar Muke Llc holds 7.58% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. for 245,309 shares. Clenar Muke Llc owns 15.77 million shares or 4.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp has 4.98% invested in the company for 4.51 million shares. The -based Marshfield Associates has invested 2.77% in the stock. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Llc, a California-based fund reported 15,310 shares.

The stock increased 1.25% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $116.75. About 366,634 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH

YUM! Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company has market cap of $35.53 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. It has a 27.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants prepare, package, and sell a menu of food items.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like YUM! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:YUM) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why YUM! Brands, and Taco Bell in Particular, Can Beat Out its Competitors – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yum Brands +4% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Yum! Brands Wants Pizza Hut to Be More Like Domino’s – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.