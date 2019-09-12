Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Lifted Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake by $6.74 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Maverick Capital LTD Trimmed Its Stake in Eagle Materials (EXP) by $126.91 Million

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 77.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 1.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 410,262 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.03M, down from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $88.36. About 405,179 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 53.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 33,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 97,495 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.43 million, up from 63,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $177.06. About 1.88M shares traded or 3.29% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 16,620 shares to 23,585 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (NYSE:CHSP) by 53,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,900 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings.

