Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Lifted Netapp (NTAP) Position; SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) Covered By 3 Bulls

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased Netapp Inc (NTAP) stake by 89.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 44,785 shares as Netapp Inc (NTAP)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd holds 94,869 shares with $6.58M value, up from 50,084 last quarter. Netapp Inc now has $11.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $46.09. About 2.04M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Adj EPS 76c-Adj EPS 82c; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline

Among 3 analysts covering SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SCYNEXIS had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Needham. The stock of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by H.C. Wainwright. See SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) latest ratings:

12/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $4.5 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold SCYNEXIS, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 16.35 million shares or 2.28% less from 16.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX). Northern has 0% invested in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX). Bankshares Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) for 2,000 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 4,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rbf Capital Ltd Co has 11,100 shares. Dafna Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.27M shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX). Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Llc reported 200,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) or 200,000 shares. Bailard Inc invested in 130,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX). Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) for 6.87M shares. 5,000 are owned by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company. Blackrock stated it has 339,173 shares.

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The company has market cap of $56.92 million. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SCY-078, which is in various Phase I studies for the oral and intravenous formulations, as well as has completed Phase II study as a step-down therapy in patients with invasive candidiasis and vulvovaginal candidiasis.

Since April 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $40,750 activity. $40,750 worth of stock was bought by Taglietti Marco on Wednesday, April 17.

The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.009 during the last trading session, reaching $1.061. About 142,269 shares traded. SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) has declined 30.43% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SCYX News: 07/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS Coverage Assumed by H.C. Wainwright at Buy; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in Scynexis; 19/04/2018 – DJ SCYNEXIS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCYX); 08/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 01/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS’s Oral SCY-078 Receives FDA QIDP And Fast Track Designations For The Treatment Of VVC And Prevention Of Recurrent VVC; 13/03/2018 – CAXTON CORPORATION REPORTS 9.99 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SCYNEXIS INC AS OF MARCH 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – SCYNEXIS Presents Data at Superbugs and Superdrugs 2018; 01/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS: QIDP Provides Five Additional Years of Market Exclusivity, and Fast Track Expedites the Regulatory Path; 01/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS: Enrollment Completed in Phase 2b DOVE Study in VVC; On-Track for Top-Line Data by July; 13/03/2018 SCYNEXIS Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Company Update

More notable recent SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Scynexis’ Trial Protocol News Says About Its Market Estimate – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Aegis Capital Starts SCYNEXIS (SCYX) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) And Trying To Stomach The 84% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Scynexis (SCYX) Reports Special Protocol Assessment Agreement with FDA for Phase 3 Study Evaluating Oral Ibrexafungerp – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday 4/18 Insider Buying Report: SCYX, GABC – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 53,274 shares to 359,459 valued at $14.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 32,594 shares and now owns 486,307 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stemline Therapeutics Announces that CMS Grants New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) to ELZONRIS – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of September 20th Options Trading For NetApp (NTAP) – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do NetApp’s (NASDAQ:NTAP) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SVMK,PINS,NTAP – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will NetApp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NTAP) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. NetApp had 25 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, February 14. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. Piper Jaffray downgraded NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Friday, August 2 to “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by William Blair on Thursday, February 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Thursday, February 14. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Cross Research.