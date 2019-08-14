Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Increased Stake in Idexx Labs (IDXX); General American Investors Company Holds Stake in Macy’s (M)

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 13.22% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 64.00 million shares traded or 579.51% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 04/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location: PHOTOS; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N FY SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.75 TO $3.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Continues Expansion of Macy’s Backstage; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Sales Down 1%-Up 0.5%; 13/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $31 TARGET PRICE; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 06/04/2018 – Macy’s Details Retention Agreement With Retiring CFO Karen Hoguet; 16/05/2018 – Cramer praises Macy’s CEO Gennette for shaking up the embattled department store chain

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 43.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 6,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 21,704 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, up from 15,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $11.1 during the last trading session, reaching $269.81. About 348,333 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,078 shares to 212,905 shares, valued at $40.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 39,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,564 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv owns 20,175 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The Missouri-based Anderson Hoagland & Com has invested 0.57% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Manchester Capital Management Lc holds 450 shares. Qs Investors Llc invested in 0.04% or 17,610 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 5,198 shares. First Republic Invest holds 0.24% or 209,504 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 40,205 shares. Allstate holds 1,363 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Old Bancshares In holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,213 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested in 1,750 shares. Connable Office invested 0.18% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 3,776 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division holds 96 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Summit Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.91% or 8,245 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs has 21 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

