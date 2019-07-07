Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Increased Its Store Cap (STOR) Stake by $1.48 Million; Share Price Rose; Baupost Group Stake In Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Was Has Increased

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 44,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,360 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 121,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.11. About 914,957 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 9.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 39.09 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $946.44 million, up from 29.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 955,121 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hess Corporation (HES) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Liberty Global: Why To Consider Divesting – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ameren Corporation (AEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “STORE Capital Corp.: A Rock Of Stability In A Difficult Market, But Should You Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on December 24, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top Stocks to Buy in July – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Store Capital Is a Dividend Investor’s Dream – Motley Fool” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “STORE Capital Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.