Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Increased Its American Intl Group (AIG) Stake; Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Share Price Rose While Golden Gate Private Equity Has Cut Position by $2.05 Million

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 7,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 481,157 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.72M, up from 473,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 3.31 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 159,584 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87B and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) by 10,200 shares to 94,700 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Captrust Fin has 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 2,600 shares. Northern Tru holds 560,916 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hbk Investments Lp accumulated 52,532 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 36,679 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Lc holds 189,015 shares. 50,816 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company holds 4,664 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 43,718 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Amer Grp Inc holds 0% or 1,005 shares in its portfolio. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division has 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Magnetar Limited Liability stated it has 3,668 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 114,170 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,559 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $33.40 million activity.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.27 million for 18.06 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 126,028 shares to 662,451 shares, valued at $24.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,339 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

