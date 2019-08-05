Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Increased Holding in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by $760,000 as Stock Rose; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Position in Franklin Resources (BEN) Raised by $320,595

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 26.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 44,700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 35,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $97.18. About 72,360 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 13/03/2018 – Copa Holdings February Load Factor 83.1; 06/04/2018 – Venezuela hurts its own with Copa airline suspension -Panama’s Varela; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF FEB 2018, PRELIM SYSTEM-WIDE PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 10.6% YOY; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Net $136.5M; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Rev $715M; 22/05/2018 – James and Molli Martin of the Sunshine Mill and Copa Di Vino Celebrate the Eighth Year Anniversary of Their Urban Renewal Project in The Dalles, Oregon; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – KEPCO PARTNERED WITH CORPORATE PARTNERSHIP FUND, KOREAN PRIVATE EQUITY FUND ALSO KNOWN AS COPA FUND, TO MAKE DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q $3.22

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Franklin Resources (BEN) by 105.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 9,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 18,925 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, up from 9,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Franklin Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 1.44M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Franklin Templeton buys $2.25 bln in Argentine bonds – FT; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 02/04/2018 – Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program; 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Japan Adds Ono Pharma, Cuts MUFG; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q NET OUTFLOWS $10.0B

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franklin Templeton June AUM rises on market gains – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Franklin Resources: Proven Long-Term Play – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BEN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN) by 11,106 shares to 148,251 shares, valued at $26.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,469 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Advisors Lc stated it has 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Neuberger Berman Group Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Investec Asset Limited has 516,358 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% or 783,249 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 0% stake. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc owns 8,304 shares. City Hldgs holds 0% or 210 shares. St James Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.47% or 813,929 shares. Adirondack Tru owns 150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Limited Co reported 183,300 shares stake. Focused Wealth Management Inc owns 4,800 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na invested in 0.02% or 19,749 shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 87,261 shares. Fincl Group Incorporated holds 0.67% or 230,000 shares. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 38,270 shares.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1,788 shares to 8,382 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,307 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

More notable recent Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, Azul, and Copa Holdings Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Should Know About Copa Holdings, S.A.’s (NYSE:CPA) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Copa Holdings, S.A.â€™s (NYSE:CPA) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.