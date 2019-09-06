Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Increased Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $27.45 Million as Stock Rose; As Applied Indl Technologies In (AIT) Market Value Rose, Carlson Capital LP Has Boosted by $7.67 Million Its Position

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (AIT) by 60.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The hedge fund held 345,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52M, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Applied Indl Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $52.64. About 143,016 shares traded. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has declined 16.60% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AIT News: 26/04/2018 – APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES- RAISING FY SHR GUIDANCE TO $3.51 AND $3.61/SHARE, ON SALES ANTICIPATED TO BE 17.5% TO 18.5% HIGHER YEAR OVER YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – UnitySC Names Kamel Ait-Mahiout as CEO; 26/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Sees FY EPS $3.51-EPS $3.61; 26/04/2018 – AIT THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES PATENT ALLOWANCE FOR DELIVERY OF INHALED NITRIC OXIDE AT CONCENTRATIONS OF AT LEAST 160PPM FOR TREATMENT OF BRONCHIOLITIS IN INFANTS; 26/04/2018 – AIT Therapeutics Receives Patent Allowance for Delivery of Inhaled Nitric Oxide at Concentrations of at Least 160ppm for Treatm; 23/04/2018 – The AIT at the Transport Research Arena (TRA) in Vienna; 10/04/2018 – TABLE-AIT 9381.T -2017/18 parent results; 26/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Sees FY Sales Up 17.5%-18.5%; 26/04/2018 – Applied Industrial 3Q EPS 93c

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 103,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 649,348 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.04M, up from 546,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $285.2. About 1.47 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 133,953 shares to 135,593 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 63,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,586 shares, and cut its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold AIT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.05 million shares or 3.09% less from 34.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP holds 12,901 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 22,213 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Co The stated it has 24,790 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset invested in 229,642 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Blackrock reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 399,126 shares. Adage Prtnrs Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). 9,729 were accumulated by Piedmont Inv Advsrs. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 26,317 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lpl Finance Llc invested in 0% or 4,831 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Essex Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). 5,866 were reported by Qs Invsts Limited Com.

