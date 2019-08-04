Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Decreased Its Hasbro (HAS) Stake; Shorts at Bank7 (BSVN) Raised By 14.39%

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Hasbro Inc (HAS) stake by 18.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 9,147 shares as Hasbro Inc (HAS)’s stock rose 18.68%. The Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd holds 41,369 shares with $3.52M value, down from 50,516 last quarter. Hasbro Inc now has $14.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $113.51. About 1.86M shares traded or 82.26% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 06/04/2018 – CAFC: DIALWARE COMMUNICATIONS, LLC v. HASBRO, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1952 – 2018-04-06; 07/03/2018 UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; 17/04/2018 – Hasbro Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 24/04/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us sets up $156 million fund for trade claims -lawyer; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames the Toys R Us liquidation for its weaker-than-expected earnings in the first quarter; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q PARTNER BRANDS REV. -6%; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Agrees to Buy Power Rangers for About $500M; 16/04/2018 – Hasbro Announces Toy Recycling Program, Offers Free Recycling for Well-Loved Toys and Games; 28/03/2018 – Hasbro CEO Admits Making Strategic Mistake With `Last Jedi’ Toys; 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO BRIAN GOLDNER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) had an increase of 14.39% in short interest. BSVN’s SI was 31,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.39% from 27,100 shares previously. With 6,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN)’s short sellers to cover BSVN’s short positions. The SI to Bank7 Corp’s float is 0.83%. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 3,648 shares traded. Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $276.38 million for 12.96 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased Transunion stake by 15,121 shares to 89,274 valued at $5.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) stake by 5,164 shares and now owns 46,134 shares. Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 35,308 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 12,617 are owned by Hartford Inv Management. Leavell Inv Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 16,517 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has 56 shares. Bbva Compass Bank Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 2,150 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Cullinan Associates invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 10,474 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.01% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 800 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 859,018 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Mackay Shields Lc reported 17,060 shares. Maryland-based Fort LP has invested 0.01% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Among 7 analysts covering Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Hasbro had 18 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $88 target in Monday, March 4 report. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 13. Argus Research maintained Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $11100 target in Thursday, August 1 report. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, March 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $75 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 11.

