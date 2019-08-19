Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding as Share Price Declined; As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Share Value Declined, Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 153,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 145,212 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.39 million, down from 298,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 844 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines Has 68 Additional Boeing Widebody Jets on Order, Including 48 Additional 787-10s and 20 of the New 777-9s; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 04/04/2018 – Boeing KC-46 Tanker Program Completes Fuel On-load Certification Testing; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce interested in powering any new mid-market jet; 08/03/2018 – AstroNova to Install ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer on 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft; 03/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS AGREES TO BUY 75 BOEING 737 MAX PLANES; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Duberstein to Serve Additional Year From 2018 to 2019 to Aid in Transition; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s top executive in the Middle East said the company’s conservative strategy will protect it from any loss of business with Iran; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders could be at threat

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 28.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 12,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 42,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.76B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 3.00M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – Order comes after Tuesday’s fatal engine failure on Southwest Flight 1380; 16/03/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway may buy the rest of Southwest Airlines, according to Wolfe Research; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 17/04/2018 – Engine Explosion Kills One on Southwest Airlines Plane; 23/04/2018 – Southwest: On Track To Finish Engine Inspections By May 16; 17/04/2018 – WHIO-TV: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Philly; 16/05/2018 – LUV: WON’T KNOW UNTIL FALL IF ABLE TO DO HAWAII FLIGHTS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN $2.0 BLN TO $2.1 BLN RANGE; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: DONE WITH FAN BLADE INSPECTIONS, NO FINDINGS; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines carries more passengers within the U.S. than any other airline. Now it’s looking to fly outside the U.S., with destinations in South America

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 18,311 shares to 37,709 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 262,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 989,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wallington Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 6,226 shares. Aull Monroe Invest Mgmt Corporation reported 14,919 shares stake. 28,378 are owned by Captrust Finance Advisors. Cypress Cap stated it has 15,539 shares. 15.04 million are owned by Capital Investors. Strategic Wealth Group Inc Limited Company has 0.58% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baxter Bros Inc has invested 3.79% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 33,799 were accumulated by Redwood Ltd Com. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 0.47% or 5,361 shares. 11,469 were accumulated by Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated. 30,528 were reported by Cap Fund Mngmt. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 2.27M shares. Natixis Lp owns 54,354 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,719 shares. Chickasaw Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

