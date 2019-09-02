Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Decreased Its Altria Group (MO) Stake; 4 Analysts Bullish Edison International (EIX)

Among 7 analysts covering Edison International (NYSE:EIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Edison International has $8700 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.43’s average target is 0.22% above currents $72.27 stock price. Edison International had 16 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, May 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, August 12. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Mizuho. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EIX in report on Wednesday, May 29 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target in Friday, August 16 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. See Edison International (NYSE:EIX) latest ratings:

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 3.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 13,025 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd holds 397,339 shares with $22.82M value, down from 410,364 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $84.67B valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.99 million shares traded or 57.58% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.27. About 1.94 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Edison International Senior Unsecured Bonds ‘A-‘; Placed on Rating Watch Negative; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 12/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 04/12/2018 12:47 PM; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 30/05/2018 – Quantum Genomics SAS Access Event Set By Edison for Jun. 6-7; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/23/2018 03:23 PM; 04/04/2018 – Sharenet: Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Edison – 04/15/2018 04:44 PM; 28/05/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold Edison International shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 123,245 were reported by Td Asset Management Inc. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 27,209 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 18 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Lc accumulated 1.50M shares. 618 were reported by North Star Investment Management. Washington Trust Comml Bank has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Tarbox Family Office reported 99 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 67,368 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amalgamated Natl Bank invested in 0.06% or 40,360 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 0.04% or 69,084 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Violich Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.2% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 831,671 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.08% or 476,546 shares.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $25.70 billion. The firm generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It currently has negative earnings. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.21B for 9.59 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $60.75’s average target is 38.89% above currents $43.74 stock price. Altria Group had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7.

