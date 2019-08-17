Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Decreased By $830,004 Its Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding; 0 Analysts Covering United States Steel (X)

Among 3 analysts covering United States Steel (NYSE:X), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. United States Steel has $13 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.33’s average target is 0.44% above currents $11.28 stock price. United States Steel had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) rating on Wednesday, May 8. UBS has “Sell” rating and $1000 target. As per Tuesday, June 4, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 9. See United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) latest ratings:

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) stake by 7.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 9,881 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd holds 114,996 shares with $9.67 million value, down from 124,877 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries N now has $24.89B valuation. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 1.89M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. It operates through three divisions: Flat-Rolled Products , U. It has a 1.98 P/E ratio. S.

The stock increased 3.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 10.73 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 09/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL HOLDER VIKING GLOBAL REPORTS 5.5% PASSIVE STAKE; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: U.S. Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand — 3rd Update; 20/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Announces Results of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL STILL HAS WORK TO DO ON REVITALIZATION PLAN: CEO; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – ANTICIPATES CALLING BACK ABOUT 500 EMPLOYEES BEGINNING THIS MONTH RELATED TO RESTART OF FACILITIES; 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q Rev $3.15B; 26/04/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 RATING TO U. S. STEEL’S SR. UNSEC NOTE ISSUE; OUTLOOK STABLE

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased Ishares Tr (IGV) stake by 7,025 shares to 14,025 valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) stake by 4,351 shares and now owns 17,801 shares. Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 23.10% above currents $74.25 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, August 5. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 22. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Nomura.

