Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Cut Its Holding in Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) by $3.53 Million as Valuation Rose; Franklin Resources Has Lifted Its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stake by $35.10 Million as Valuation Declined

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 63.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 27,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 15,648 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, down from 42,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $146.13. About 535,742 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 112,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 681,807 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.41M, up from 569,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $282.93. About 451,301 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 16/05/2018 – REGN: TRIAL IN ADOLESCENTS W INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED DERMATITIS; 02/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 03/05/2018 – $REGN Did Len pull a Musk this morning as BTIG analyst described?; 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab; 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW AN APPLICATION FOR DUPIXENT; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron’s first quarter profit soars 92 percent; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $202.94 million for 16.02 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

