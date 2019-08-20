Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Cut Holding in Dollar Gen New (DG) by $7.41 Million; As Geo Group New (GEO) Stock Declined, Raymond James & Associates Has Trimmed Position

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 55.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 62,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 49,817 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, down from 112,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $137.68. About 678,424 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 905,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 67,768 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 973,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.69. About 337,170 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 21.78 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 9,017 shares to 48,592 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 58,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII).

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 45,435 shares to 414,329 shares, valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perspecta Inc by 59,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).